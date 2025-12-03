Santos Arrives in Caxias Do Sul Ahead of Key Match Against Juventude

Caxias do Sul, Brazil — The Santos football team arrived in Caxias do Sul around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, to prepare for their crucial match against Juventude. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM (Brasilia time) at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, as they fight to avoid relegation.

The delegation left Santos at approximately 1 PM, traveling in a chartered plane rented by Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras. Upon arriving in Porto Alegre around 4:30 PM, they completed a two-hour bus ride to reach the mountainous region of Serra Gaúcha.

Security measures were tightly enforced at the team hotel to ensure the privacy of superstar Neymar and the rest of the squad. Access to the hotel was restricted, and the area was monitored closely, suggesting the significance of this match.

About an hour after their arrival, Neymar greeted a few fans in the hotel lobby, humorously responding to a local reporter’s question about whether he would prefer to keep Santos in Series A or play in the World Cup. He quipped, “You have a unique opportunity and ask a question like that?”

Expected to play despite struggling with a knee injury, Neymar’s determination reflects the importance of this match. Santos currently holds 41 points, sharing the same total as Internacional but facing relegation due to goal differential. Meanwhile, Juventude sits at the bottom of the league with 34 points, already relegated.

Head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will be without players Tiquinho Soares, who is recovering from a knee issue, and Escobar, who is still nursing his muscle injury. The upcoming match against Juventude is critical in the fight against relegation, with the pressure mounting for Santos.

This match is one of the last opportunities for the Peixe to secure their spot in the top division, making it a tense showdown in Caxias do Sul.