Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight

Santos, Brazil (July 20, 2025) — Santos will host Internacional tonight at 9:30 PM Argentina time, as they face off in the 16th round of the Brasileirao. Santos is looking for redemption after a disappointing loss to Mirassol.

The home team, Santos, suffered a 3-0 defeat at Campos Maia in their last match, leaving them currently in the 17th position with 14 points from 14 matches. They have won 4, drawn 2, and lost 8 this season, scoring only 4 goals while conceding 10.

In contrast, Internacional is entering the match with confidence after a narrow 1-0 home victory over Ceará. The visitors have had mixed results recently, recording 1 win, 2 losses, and 1 draw in their last matches, totaling 3 goals scored and 5 allowed.

Historically, the last five encounters between Santos and Internacional in the Brasileirao have shown dominance from Internacional with 2 wins and 3 draws. Their most recent matchup was on October 22, 2023, where Internacional triumphed with a staggering 7-1 victory over Santos.

As the match unfolds, Santos will aim to bounce back from their recent setbacks, while Internacional seeks to continue building momentum. Referee Lucas Torezin will officiate the match.