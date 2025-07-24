Sports
Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
VILA BELMIRO, Brazil — Santos will host Internacional today at 7:30 p.m. local time for their match in the 16th round of the Brasileirao.
Internacional arrives at this match on a high after their recent victory. The team won their last game against Ceará, finishing with a score of 1-0. Santos, however, is looking for redemption after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Mirassol in their previous match.
In the latest season, Santos has recorded 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, scoring 4 goals while conceding 6. In contrast, Internacional’s recent form shows 1 win, 2 losses, and 1 draw, with a total of 3 goals scored and 5 conceded.
The two teams have a competitive history, with Internacional winning their last encounter in the tournament with a dominant score of 7-1 on October 22, 2023.
Santos currently sits at 17th place with 14 points from 4 wins, 2 draws, and 8 losses. Internacional is positioned 12th, having accumulated 17 points from 4 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses.
The referee for today’s match will be Lucas Torezin.
