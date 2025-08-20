Sao Paulo and Atletico Nacional Set for Copa Libertadores Showdown

São Paulo, Brazil

In a thrilling rematch, São Paulo will face Atlético Nacional of Colombia in the 2025 Copa Libertadores this afternoon. The two teams are vying for a spot in the quarterfinals after last week’s first leg ended in a scoreless draw at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

In that encounter, Atlético Nacional missed a golden opportunity to secure a win, as Edwin Cardona failed to convert two penalty kicks. Since Hernán Crespo took over as coach in mid-June, São Paulo has significantly improved, achieving six wins, three draws, and two losses across all competitions. However, their campaign included an earlier elimination from the Copa do Brasil at the hands of Athletico Paranaense.

Despite the improving form, the first leg against Atlético Nacional proved to be a challenge. Along with Cardona’s missed penalties, teammates Marlos Moreno and Marino Hinestroza also hit the woodwork. Understanding the importance of today’s game, Crespo chose to rest several first-choice players over the weekend, including goalkeeper Rafael and forward Luciano.

São Paulo, a three-time Copa Libertadores champion, is at a turning point. The club won the prestigious title in 1992, 1993, and 2005. Notably, Lucas Moura was part of the team that secured the last Libertadores victory before moving to Europe.

Atlético Nacional, a two-time Copa Libertadores champion, comes off a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza in Colombia’s Clausura tournament. Coach Javier Gandolfi also rested key players during that match, stating, “We are filled with hope. We will return from Brazil with qualification.” The winner of this matchup will advance to face the victor of the series between Botafogo and Liga de Quito.

In another key match, Fluminense is poised to secure its spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana after a solid 2-1 win against América in Cali. The Brazilian team gained the upper hand with a stunning goal from Agustín Canobbio and a bizarre own goal from Colombian defender Yerson Candelo. Fluminense is the only team seemingly assured of moving forward in this competition, while seven other ties remain unpredictable, with the pressure on teams like Once Caldas and Bolívar.

As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly await the outcome of these crucial matches.