Sports
Sao Paulo Hosts Atletico Nacional in Copa Libertadores Showdown
SAO PAULO, Brazil – Sao Paulo will face Atletico Nacional in the decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The match kicks off at 8:30 PM ET at the Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo, marking the return clash after a tense 0-0 draw in Medellín.
Following the first leg, Sao Paulo holds an advantage after successfully neutralizing Nacional’s attack on their home turf. The Brazilian team aims to solidify their lead and advance to the quarterfinals, while Atletico Nacional is determined to mount a comeback after failing to capitalize on home-field advantage.
In their recent match, Atletico Nacional created several opportunities but struggled with finishing, highlighted by Edwin Cardona’s missed penalties during the first leg. With the motivation to reverse their fortunes, Nacional will need to channel their frustration into performance on Sao Paulo’s grass.
Fans in the United States can watch this pivotal match on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and via streaming services such as fuboTV and Fanatiz. This match promises excitement as both teams look to outmaneuver the other in their quest for advancement.
Both teams are dealing with injuries: Sao Paulo is without key players, including Oscar and Jonathan Calleri. Meanwhile, Atletico Nacional is set to miss several members, including Cesar Haydar and Dairon Asprilla.
The encounter will be played in front of a lively crowd at the historic Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo, the home of Sao Paulo FC, which opened in 1940 and has a seating capacity of over 60,000. The stakes are high, and fans are eagerly awaiting which team will advance.
“We’re ready for the challenge,” said Sao Paulo’s coach Hernán Crespo in a pre-match statement. “Atletico Nacional is a strong contender, but we believe in our team to secure a win at home.”
The final outcome of this match could set the tone for the remainder of the tournament, as both teams seek glory in one of South America’s most prestigious competitions.
