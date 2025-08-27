Sports
Saprissa Faces Must-Win Match Against Motagua in Central American Cup
TIBAS, Costa Rica – Deportivo Saprissa will face a critical match on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, against Motagua of Honduras in the Central American Cup. The game, which will take place at Saprissa’s home ground, La Cueva, is a must-win for the home team to keep their international aspirations alive.
Saprissa stands third in Group C, tied on points and goal differential with CAI of Panama, both with six points and a +2 goal difference. However, Saprissa is at a disadvantage due to fewer goals scored. A draw against Motagua will not suffice for Saprissa’s advancement, meaning they need to secure a victory.
Head coach Vladimir Quesada emphasized the significance of the match during a press conference. “Modesty aside, we are in the most important team in Costa Rica and in Central America. This brings pressure, and there is always pressure at Saprissa,” he stated. Quesada made it clear that the players must handle the intense atmosphere: “If you can’t withstand the pressure at Saprissa, you can’t be at Saprissa.”
Motagua leads the group with seven points, having achieved two wins and a draw in their three matches. For them, a draw would be sufficient to advance, putting additional pressure on Saprissa to secure all three points.
Historically, Saprissa has had the upper hand in their confrontations with Motagua. From 19 official matches, Saprissa has won 11, while Motagua has only one victory, occurring in 2007 during the Interclub Cup final. In their last encounter in November 2023, Saprissa dominated with a 4-0 victory.
As anticipation builds for the match, Saprissa, coming off a substantial 4-0 victory against Sporting FC, will look to ride that momentum against their rivals. Quesada and players believe they are well-prepared to face the challenge posed by Motagua.
The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (local time) and will be broadcast live on various platforms, including ESPN and CONCACAF’s YouTube channel.
