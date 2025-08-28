Saquon Barkley Shines Again, But Can He Repeat Success?

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Saquon Barkley delivered an outstanding season in 2024, solidifying his status as one of the NFL’s elite running backs. The three-time Pro Bowler became just the ninth player in league history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season while aiding the Philadelphia Eagles in their quest for a second Super Bowl title.

During the playoffs, Barkley continued to impress, recording 499 rushing yards and scoring five touchdowns, which ranks as the third-highest rushing total in a single postseason. His performance has left fantasy football players wondering if he can replicate this kind of production in 2025.

Barkley’s situation has markedly changed from his previous years with the New York Giants, where he struggled with a weak offensive line that led to decreased production after two strong seasons. In 2018 and 2022, he posted impressive 1,300-yard seasons but faced dips in the following years.

Now with Philadelphia, Barkley benefits from one of the top offensive lines in the league, raising hopes that he might repeat his 2024 success. However, it’s worth noting that no running back in NFL history has exceeded 2,000 rushing yards in two separate seasons, which may pose a significant challenge. Thus, while it’s premature to label him a bust, there remains skepticism about whether he can match last year’s impressive totals.

Despite concerns, Barkley is expected to be a key part of Philadelphia’s offense again in 2025. He played in 74% of the offense’s snaps last season and is anticipated to have a similar role this year, with no other running backs competing for touches. Still, it remains unclear if he will reach the 2,000-yard milestone.

Ultimately, Barkley’s fantasy prospects are very much alive as he prepares for the upcoming season, backed by a strong offensive setup and a consistent workload. However, the road ahead is uncertain, and many fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how his production unfolds in 2025.