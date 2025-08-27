Sports
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori Win U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Title
Flushing Meadows, NY — Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claimed victory in the 2025 U.S. Open mixed doubles final, defeating Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud in a thrilling match on Saturday.
The Italian duo secured the win with a score of 6-3, 5-7, (10-6) on Arthur Ashe Stadium, successfully defending their title from 2024.
Errani and Vavassori, the only recognized mixed doubles team in the tournament, earned the top prize of $1 million. The final featured a unique two-day format that highlighted selected matchups involving top-ranked singles players.
In the semifinals earlier that day, Świątek and Ruud had defeated top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper 3-5, 5-3, 7-6 (8), while Errani and Vavassori triumphed over Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2.
The final match saw momentum swing frequently, with a mixed crowd of tense silence and loud cheers. Świątek’s final winner was heavily applauded by the audience at the packed stadium.
With this victory, Errani and Vavassori solidified their status as a formidable pair in mixed doubles, continuing to impress spectators and competitors alike.
