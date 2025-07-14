Entertainment
Sara Foster Discusses Bond with Former Stepsisters Gigi and Bella Hadid
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Sara Foster talked about her relationship with former stepsisters Gigi and Bella Hadid during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” Foster, whose father is music producer David Foster, was married to Gigi and Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, from 2011 to 2015.
In the July 9 episode, Sara, 44, shared with host Andy Cohen that she remains close with the Hadid sisters nearly a decade after their parents’ separation. “I love those girls. I just saw Gigi last month,” she said.
Though Sara is “unsure” about the current relationship between her father and Yolanda, she emphasized that there is still strong affection for Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28. “[My dad] actively raised those girls,” she explained. “So, there’s still a lot of love there.”
Sara Foster’s bond with the Hadids has endured since their families blended when David married Yolanda. After their split two years later, she and her sister maintained their connection to Gigi and Bella, who share a different father, real estate developer Mohammed Hadid.
During her WWHL appearance, Foster also reflected on her family dynamics. “From the ages of 3 and 5, we were living with our mom, while our dad was living with Brandon and Brody Jenner,” she said, noting the complexity of their blended family.
Foster indicated that her relationship with the Hadids was positive, despite their parents’ divorce. “Gigi and I stay in touch. I messaged her maybe a month ago,” she added. The conversation further highlighted that the Hadid sisters are also focused on their respective relationships, with Gigi dating actor Bradley Cooper and Bella with cowboy Adan Banuelos.
Meanwhile, Sara Foster has found happiness with her husband, Katharine McPhee, with whom she shares a son. The family story continues to evolve, as they cherish old connections while fostering new ones.
Recent Posts
- Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis