Sara Haines Calls Out Podcasters Over Trump’s Epstein Comments

New York, NY — Sara Haines, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” expressed amusement and frustration on Wednesday as she addressed podcasters Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz for their recent criticisms of former President Donald Trump. The discussion centered on Trump’s controversial statements regarding the late Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged client list.

Haines pointed out that Trump has faced backlash for claiming there is no client list related to Epstein, despite his previous assertions to the contrary. The Republican-led House had just voted to block efforts to release related documents, prompting sharper scrutiny from various sectors.

During the show’s Hot Topics segment, Haines remarked on how amusing it was that it took these podcasters so long to react. “I find it so funny that it’s taken Theo Von, Andrew Schulz, Joe Rogan, this long to be shocked,” she said. She added, “He ran on everything he’s doing. He talked about mass deportations. Not a shocker if you’re using your brain!”

Haines also highlighted Trump’s prior promises of tariffs that experts warned could harm the economy. While she acknowledged that many may not have understood the implications, she took issue with the way certain popular figures have labeled Trump’s actions as flip-flopping. “You’re pretending now he flip-flopped,” she stated. “He essentially broadcast everything he was going to do.”

Her comments aimed to challenge the narrative that Trump’s actions were unexpected, suggesting that critics should have recalled his campaign promises before broadly supporting him. “So to sit back now, and say ‘You know he really disappointed me,’ like, maybe that should’ve started before you used your massive platform to recruit a whole nation of voters to vote for him!” Haines concluded. “The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.