Entertainment
Sara Haines Embraces Suburban Life in Northern New Jersey
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Sara Haines, cohost of ABC‘s The View, has shared her affection for suburban life in northern New Jersey, describing it as a nostalgic return to her Iowa roots. Haines and her husband, Max Shifrin, moved from New York City to the suburbs during the early days of the pandemic, seeking a more family-friendly environment for their three children.
The couple initially hunted for homes in Westchester, but it was a visit to North Jersey that won them over. “This is it,” Haines recalls saying when they found a house with a basketball hoop that appealed to their family. Hailing from Newton, Iowa, she notes that life in Jersey shares similarities with her Midwestern upbringing, despite some resistance to the comparison from locals.
For Haines, life is now centered around family, community, and place of worship. “It’s about family, it’s about community, it’s about church,” she said, appreciating the slower pace in her new environment compared to the hustle of New York City. Haines initially moved to NYC to pursue her dream in sketch comedy and later transitioned into news.
Professionally, Haines has come a long way since her start on The Today Show. She eventually became a correspondent on the fourth hour, and after leaving ABC News in 2013, she became a guest cohost on The View. By 2016, she was a permanent fixture on the show. Her journey also included a hosting role on GMA3, which ended due to the pandemic, leading her back to The View.
In her downtime, Haines enjoys outdoor activities with her children, embracing the simplicity of suburban life. From biking to visits to local bakeries like Able Baker and Liv Breads in Maplewood, she finds joy in everyday family activities. Despite her celebrity status, she says community members recognize her more as a mom than a TV host.
Every month, Haines participates in a neighborhood book club, forming strong friendships with local women. On summer vacations to an undisclosed Jersey shore town, she seeks to create lasting family traditions reminiscent of her own childhood. With the onset of a new season of The View, she reflects on her gratitude for being part of the show.
“It’s a gift. It really was a dream. And I feel lucky, really lucky, to be here,” Haines expressed. This sentiment not only reflects her television career but also her newfound identity as a Jersey girl.
