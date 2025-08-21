Politics
Sarah Godlewski Enters Race for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor on Wednesday, making her the first Democratic candidate to enter the race for the 2026 election. Godlewski, a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, expressed her commitment to improving the state for future generations.
“As a proud fifth-generation Wisconsinite, our state has given me and my family so much, but I want to make sure Wisconsin is even better for the next generation,” Godlewski said during her campaign launch event, attended by family, supporters, and former Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton.
The lieutenant governor position is an elected office in Wisconsin, differing from other states where it may be appointed. Godlewski previously served as state treasurer from 2019 to 2023 and ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 but withdrew to support then-Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Barnes lost the general election and is now weighing a run for governor.
Godlewski’s entry comes as incumbent Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez has announced her campaign for governor. Several other high-profile Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and state Sen. Kelda Roys, are also considering a run for the governor’s seat.
When asked why she chose to run for lieutenant governor instead of governor, Godlewski stated that it was the best choice for her. “I’m not running for this office because I need another title. I’m running for this office because I want to be a part of the team that’s not just going to win, but deliver for the state of Wisconsin,” she said.
The primary elections for lieutenant governor and governor are set for August 11, 2026, with the final candidates competing in the general election scheduled for November 3, 2026. Godlewski’s announcement marks the beginning of what is expected to be a competitive race for the lieutenant governor position.
Recent Posts
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents
- Bane’s Dark Origin Explored in Absolute Batman #11
- The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence
- NBA 2K26 Unveils Latest Player Ratings Ahead of Exciting Season
- Two Earthquakes Hit Coronaca, South Carolina in One Night
- Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: A Bold Entry into Bollywood