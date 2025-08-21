Sarah Godlewski Enters Race for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor on Wednesday, making her the first Democratic candidate to enter the race for the 2026 election. Godlewski, a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, expressed her commitment to improving the state for future generations.

“As a proud fifth-generation Wisconsinite, our state has given me and my family so much, but I want to make sure Wisconsin is even better for the next generation,” Godlewski said during her campaign launch event, attended by family, supporters, and former Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton.

The lieutenant governor position is an elected office in Wisconsin, differing from other states where it may be appointed. Godlewski previously served as state treasurer from 2019 to 2023 and ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 but withdrew to support then-Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Barnes lost the general election and is now weighing a run for governor.

Godlewski’s entry comes as incumbent Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez has announced her campaign for governor. Several other high-profile Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and state Sen. Kelda Roys, are also considering a run for the governor’s seat.

When asked why she chose to run for lieutenant governor instead of governor, Godlewski stated that it was the best choice for her. “I’m not running for this office because I need another title. I’m running for this office because I want to be a part of the team that’s not just going to win, but deliver for the state of Wisconsin,” she said.

The primary elections for lieutenant governor and governor are set for August 11, 2026, with the final candidates competing in the general election scheduled for November 3, 2026. Godlewski’s announcement marks the beginning of what is expected to be a competitive race for the lieutenant governor position.