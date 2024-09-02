Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 22 Years of Marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are commemorating their 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple marked this significant milestone on September 2, 2024, by sharing a heartfelt post on social media.

In their joint post, Gellar included a candid photograph of Prinze Jr. embracing her waist, accompanied by the caption, ’22.’ She further shared the same image in her Instagram story, labeling it ‘Mr. & Mrs.’

The beloved pair initially met while filming the horror movie ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ released in 1997. However, their romantic relationship blossomed three years later.

Both actors are well-known for their roles in the renowned 2002 film ‘Scooby-Doo’ and its sequel. Gellar has previously spoken about the foundations of their lasting marriage, emphasizing the importance of effort and commitment in any relationship.

Reflecting on their relationship, Gellar stated, ‘I think the truth of any relationship is that… you have to put the work into a relationship.’ She highlighted the necessity of dedication in a society where relationships can be perceived as disposable.

Their love story took an interesting turn in early 2000 when a planned dinner with a mutual friend failed to materialize, leading Gellar and Prinze Jr. to arrange a dinner together instead. This spontaneous decision marked the beginning of their romantic journey.

In a previous discussion, Prinze Jr. revealed that he knew Gellar was ‘the one’ early in their relationship. He expressed his certainty regarding their future together, stating, ‘One day, I just knew we were going to get married.’

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mexico in September 2002. Gellar wore a Vera Wang gown while Prinze Jr. donned a custom linen suit for their special day.

Over the years, Gellar and Prinze Jr. have welcomed two children into their family: Charlotte Grace Prinze, born in September 2009, and Rocky James Prinze, born in September 2012.

Throughout their marriage, Gellar and Prinze Jr. have remained supportive of each other’s careers and personal endeavors, frequently expressing their admiration for one another publicly.