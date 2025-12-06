Sarah Paulson Honors Late Diane Keaton with Heartfelt Tribute

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Sarah Paulson shared touching memories of her late friend Diane Keaton during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala on December 3, 2025. Keaton, a Hollywood icon, passed away at the age of 79 from bacterial pneumonia on October 11, 2025.

Paulson expressed her desire to honor Keaton’s memory by revisiting their unique friendship. “I realized that saying yes to being here this morning meant I could be with her again,” she said. This prompt led Paulson to sift through old emails and voicemails, revealing the humor and warmth Keaton brought to their relationship.

Among the messages Paulson shared, one stood out for its comedic flair. Keaton had messaged, “Sarah, I hate your phone. It is always full, and I can never leave a message. Moron, what is your address? Hurry home, sucker idiot.” The audience erupted in laughter, resonating with the lighthearted nature of their bond.

Paulson continued to read more heartfelt texts, including one where Keaton remarked on her own struggles with communication, saying, “How are you? I want to hear everything. Don’t ask why. Don’t ask what I did. I’m a loser from way back.” Through the humor, it was clear Keaton deeply cared about her friend.

“Look, I want to know every single thing that’s going on with you—your career, your love, your f–king house,” Keaton had written. Paulson highlighted that these messages were not just humorous; they illustrated the strength of their friendship.

In a poignant moment, Paulson read a personal message she wished she could send Keaton today. “Dear dumb-dumb, I want to tell you I’m sorry that voicemail was always full,” she said, holding back tears. “I want to tell you how much crummier the world is without you in it.”

Paulson concluded her tribute by expressing her gratitude for their friendship. “But most of all, I just want to say thank you,” she said. “Thank you for being my friend. Please call.”