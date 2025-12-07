Sarah Sherman’s HBO Special Unleashes Body Horror Comedy

Brooklyn, NY – Comedian Sarah Sherman, known for her wild performances under the persona Sarah Squirm, recently taped her HBO special, “Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh,” at the Bell House in Brooklyn. The show opened with an imaginative yet grotesque depiction of a graveyard, offering audiences a taste of Sherman’s unique blend of humor.

On a rainy night in late August, the venue buzzed with anticipation as fans, many in their twenties and thirties, gathered to see Sherman. Heavy metal music filled the air while colorful vomit bags were placed on each seat, reminiscent of the cult classic, John Waters‘s “Pink Flamingos.” These items set the tone for an evening defined by eccentricity and discomfort.

As Sherman took the stage, she wasted no time in shocking the audience. Dressed in a colorful polka-dot shirt and oversized rainbow pants, she began her set with a barrage of crude remarks. “Shut up! Fuck you!” she yelled, immediately establishing her fearless comedic approach. Through her performance, Sherman explored body horror, focusing on themes like bodily functions and the absurdities of the human body.

Her set was filled with unfiltered observations about her own bodily experiences, topped with exaggerated sound effects. Sherman joked about her gym clothes getting “sucked into” her “hole” and humorously described the state of her underwear as if it had been through a sneeze. Each outrageous comment met a mixture of laughter and discomfort from the audience.

As the performance progressed, Sherman presented a PowerPoint video featuring explicit imagery and comedic body horror. She humorously critiqued her own anatomy, comparing her labia to various foods and animals, much to the audiences’ gleeful horror. “My vibrator is a pickle spear and a napkin!” she quipped, showcasing her unfiltered comedic style, blending shock with humor.

After the show, Sherman, still in her performative character, greeted fans in her dressing room, revealing a more genuine side. Speaking about her upbringing in Great Neck, she shared her journey into comedy. Sherman confessed, “I always wanted to be a comedian from a young age. I thought it was cool to be funny.” Her experiences have shaped her unique comedic lens, which challenges societal norms regarding body image and femininity.

As the night concluded, audience members left buzzing about the intensity of the performance, captivated by Sherman’s fearless exploration of self and body. Her HBO special promises to continue pushing the boundaries of comedy, ensuring that for fans of extreme humor, it will be a night to remember.