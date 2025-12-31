Sarkisian on NIL Challenges Ahead of Citrus Bowl Matchup

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is preparing for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl while addressing the challenges of modern college football recruiting. With the introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, obtaining top talent has transformed into a complex financial game.

In a recent press conference, Sarkisian discussed the impact of unregulated agents on recruitment. He highlighted the issue of agents without proper experience potentially negotiating deals worth millions. “Which agent are you dealing with? There are some agents who are rational, and then there’s some where it’s their first time ever being an agent,” Sarkisian said. “In college football, it might be their college roommate who’s their agent right now.”

As the Longhorns prepare for their Citrus Bowl game against Michigan, Sarkisian is also looking to replace key players like running back Quintrevion Wisner, who recently entered the transfer portal. He acknowledged the dual focus on immediate game concerns and the long-term recruitment strategy, particularly for the high school class of 2026.

Sarkisian understands that while Texas has a competitive NIL budget, dealing with inexperienced agents complicates roster building. “I think there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said about players negotiating deals. “We’ve just got to tighten it up.”

The Longhorns are actively pursuing transfers to supplement their roster. Sarkisian noted multiple incoming freshmen who impress during practices and will likely need to step up in the Citrus Bowl and beyond, as several key players opt out.

“When you’ve got guys who are opting out, it creates opportunities for some of these young players,” Sarkisian explained, affirming the necessity for immediate performance from underclassmen. “We’ve seen a ton of growth out of these players.”

One key question remains: will Texas secure the crucial roster pieces needed to enhance their performance for the upcoming season after the Citrus Bowl? As Sarkisian strategizes for the future, the Longhorns’ pursuit of elite talent in both transfer and high school classes will be critical.