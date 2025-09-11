Sasha Farber Confirms Absence from Dancing with the Stars Season 34

LOS ANGELES, CA – Sasha Farber will not return for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS), marking a significant change for the show this fall. The 41-year-old professional dancer has been a staple of the ABC ballroom competition for over a decade.

Speculation regarding his absence grew after a judge unintentionally revealed the professional dancer lineup on Instagram Stories. Fans quickly noticed that Farber’s name was missing, leading to disappointment among his followers on social media.

Farber has not provided an official reason for his departure but hinted at focusing on other projects. In a social media post, he mentioned being excited about a new venture involving a “Sasha tour.” Despite not competing this season, he expressed gratitude for the fans’ support, responding to one who commented that Season 34 “will not be the same without you.” He replied, “Really thank you so much !!! It’s going to be such a good season ❤️.”

The response from fans was overwhelmingly supportive, including messages from former partners. Nicole Polizzi, a reality TV personality, tweeted, “If you’re not on this season of DWTS I’m gonna riot,” showing the strong impact Farber has had on the show’s audience.

While he won’t be competing, fans remain hopeful for a surprise appearance. Some suggested he could return as part of the dance troupe, a guest choreographer, or even a judge. When one fan expressed hope to see him back on the show, Farber responded with a heart emoji, leaving the possibility open.

Farber joined “Dancing with the Stars” as a troupe member in 2012 and became a pro in 2013. He has been well-known for his energetic performances and has consistently engaged with fans. Although he has taken breaks in the past, this season will be different without him.

Last season, Farber was paired with The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran, where they finished in seventh place. Their relationship reportedly ended in June 2025. Throughout his career on the show, he has earned praise for his charisma and emotional connections with partners, making him a fan favorite.

As DWTS prepares for Season 34, Farber’s presence will undoubtedly be missed by both fans and the show’s competitive spirit.