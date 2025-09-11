Entertainment
Sasha Farber Confirms Absence from Dancing with the Stars Season 34
LOS ANGELES, CA – Sasha Farber will not return for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS), marking a significant change for the show this fall. The 41-year-old professional dancer has been a staple of the ABC ballroom competition for over a decade.
Speculation regarding his absence grew after a judge unintentionally revealed the professional dancer lineup on Instagram Stories. Fans quickly noticed that Farber’s name was missing, leading to disappointment among his followers on social media.
Farber has not provided an official reason for his departure but hinted at focusing on other projects. In a social media post, he mentioned being excited about a new venture involving a “Sasha tour.” Despite not competing this season, he expressed gratitude for the fans’ support, responding to one who commented that Season 34 “will not be the same without you.” He replied, “Really thank you so much !!! It’s going to be such a good season ❤️.”
The response from fans was overwhelmingly supportive, including messages from former partners. Nicole Polizzi, a reality TV personality, tweeted, “If you’re not on this season of DWTS I’m gonna riot,” showing the strong impact Farber has had on the show’s audience.
While he won’t be competing, fans remain hopeful for a surprise appearance. Some suggested he could return as part of the dance troupe, a guest choreographer, or even a judge. When one fan expressed hope to see him back on the show, Farber responded with a heart emoji, leaving the possibility open.
Farber joined “Dancing with the Stars” as a troupe member in 2012 and became a pro in 2013. He has been well-known for his energetic performances and has consistently engaged with fans. Although he has taken breaks in the past, this season will be different without him.
Last season, Farber was paired with The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran, where they finished in seventh place. Their relationship reportedly ended in June 2025. Throughout his career on the show, he has earned praise for his charisma and emotional connections with partners, making him a fan favorite.
As DWTS prepares for Season 34, Farber’s presence will undoubtedly be missed by both fans and the show’s competitive spirit.
Recent Posts
- Dylan Beavers: The Orioles’ Potential Leadoff Solution
- Mariners Aim for Sweep Against Cardinals at Home
- Operation Apagão Uncovers Major Tax Fraud in São Paulo
- Ken Griffin’s Warning Signals Wall Street’s Growing Frustration with Trump
- Pirates Face Orioles in MLB Showdown at Camden Yards
- Excitement Builds for Possible Subway World Series This Fall
- Phillies Defeat Mets 9-3; Schwarber Hits 50th Home Run
- Blue Jays Rally for Thrilling 10-Inning Win Over Astros
- Phillies Update: Wheeler’s Surgery Date Still Uncertain
- Tennessee Volleyball Hosts Georgia Tech in Showdown at the Net
- Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas Fired Amid Family Feud
- Venice Film Festival Jury Faces Tough Questions After Award Decisions
- Phillies’ Max Kepler Finds Rhythm in Redesigned Outfield Arrangement
- Former NC Lawmaker Arrested for Suspended License in Florida
- Pittsburgh Panthers Face Kentucky Wildcats in Key Volleyball Matchup Tonight
- Tina Charles Wins Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award Again
- Charlie Sheen Reveals Life Story in Memoir and Documentary
- Shocking Documentary Reveals Mother Behind Teen Cyberbullying
- Selena Gomez Shines in Cranberry Red at Hulu’s Press Tour
- Sasha Farber Confirms Absence from Dancing with the Stars Season 34