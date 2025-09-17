Sasha Farber Heads Backstage for DWTS Season 34 Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sasha Farber may not be competing in season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, but he is still very much involved with the show. On September 15, just ahead of the season premiere, it was announced that Farber, 41, will go live on TikTok to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse during the premiere airing on September 16.

The official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account shared, “Ready for more behind the scenes? 🤩 We’re going LIVE on TikTok with @sashafarber1 TOMORROW to celebrate the #DWTS Premiere!” Farber quickly responded in the comments, expressing his excitement, saying, “Can’t wait to showwwwww you guys around the ballroom and take you backstage !!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍!”

Farber’s fellow professionals expressed their enthusiasm for his new role as the show’s social media correspondent. “All hail the new social guy! @sashafarber1 congrats babe ❤️,” commented fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd. Farber replied with a playful comment, stating, “I’m going to go places no one has gone before 😂😂😂😂😂. Tune in!”

Fans have been anxious to see what Farber brings to the table this season, especially after he expressed his gratitude for their support. In an Instagram Story, he reflected on the show’s cast announcement, saying, “It is a beautiful day today… Wow, so many good names. Who are you going to vote for? I know who you’re not going to vote for — that’s me. But that’s okay. Thank you all for all your incredible messages!”

Farber, who has been a part of the show since season 17, has competed 12 times and is known for his memorable partnerships. Though he has not yet won the sought-after Mirrorball Trophy, he has finished third twice.

Season 34 features a dynamic cast of celebrity contestants including Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, actor Andy Richter, and social media influencer Alix Earle. The show premieres on ABC on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Farber’s absence from competing did not deter his excitement for the season, as he encourages fans to tune in for what promises to be an entertaining series. “It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait to cheer. Love you all,” he added.