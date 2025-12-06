Sassuolo Faces Struggling Fiorentina in Crucial Serie A Clash

SASSUOLO, Italy — Sassuolo will host Fiorentina at Mapei Stadium on Saturday, December 6, 2025, in a key Serie A match as both teams look to improve their fortunes this season.

Sassuolo currently sits in 10th position with 17 points, having won five matches, lost six, and drawn two out of 13 games. Their last match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Como, which halted their two-match unbeaten streak.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, has yet to secure a victory this season, remaining winless after 13 rounds. They currently occupy the 19th spot in the league with just six points, making this match critical to prevent them from sinking closer to relegation.

Fiorentina’s last outing resulted in a 2-0 loss against Atalanta, maintaining their dismal record of having no wins and a mere two draws in their last five matches.

The game takes on additional meaning as no team in Serie A history has survived relegation from the position Fiorentina currently holds, creating an urgent need for the team to turn their luck around. “We need to start stacking wins right now,” said head coach Paolo Vanoli, addressing the team’s poor form.

Fiorentina will face challenges as they are missing key players, including Domenico Berardi, who is out with a hip injury, and several others due to fitness concerns. Sassuolo manager Fabio Grosso will rely on players like Andrea Pinamonti and Armand Laurienté to step up in the absence of their leading scorer.

Recent head-to-head statistics show a competitive rivalry, with Sassuolo winning two of the last five meetings. However, Fiorentina had a convincing victory during their last encounter, which adds pressure to both sides to perform effectively.

With the stakes high, Sassuolo is likely to leverage their home-field advantage, but Fiorentina, needing a breakthrough, will attempt to fight for crucial points in this matchup.

The match kicks off at 14:00 GMT at Mapei Stadium, with fans hoping for a turnaround from both teams.