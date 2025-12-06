Sassuolo and Fiorentina Battle for First Win of Season

MILANO, Italy — On December 6, 2025, Fiorentina faced Sassuolo in a crucial Serie A match at Mapei Stadium. Both teams were looking for vital points, highlighted by Fiorentina’s quest for their first win of the season.

The game started with a flurry of action. By the 7th minute, Rolando Mandragora scored the opening goal for Fiorentina with a perfectly placed left-footed shot. However, Sassuolo quickly equalized when Cristian Volpato struck in the 13th minute, bringing the score to 1-1 after a deflection off a defender.

Fiorentina’s coach, Marco Vanoli, has faced challenges this season, with the team sitting at the bottom of the league and struggling at home. They have only managed to earn two points from six home matches. Despite this, the players showed determination, particularly when Mandragora received strong support from teammates after his goal, except for Moise Kean, who chose not to join the celebration.

As the game progressed, tensions rose. In the 17th minute, Sassuolo’s goalkeeper, Muric, received a yellow card for a foul on Parisi, marking the second booking of the match, further intensifying the stakes.

Prior to the match, Vanoli hinted at possible tactical changes in formation, considering shifting from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-1-2 setup. However, he refrained from specifying details to keep their strategy under wraps. Vanoli stated, “We have many issues and revealing our formation could give an edge to our opponents.”

Fans could follow the match via Dazn and Sky, while the excitement surrounding the game underscored the urgent need for Fiorentina to break their winless streak. With Sassuolo being a formidable opponent away from home, this match was expected to be a test of wills.