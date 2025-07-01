Satellite Data Cutoff Delayed Amid Hurricane Season Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A crucial delay in satellite data critical for hurricane forecasting has been granted an extension until July 31, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Monday. This comes as the country enters the peak months of hurricane season.

The announcement on June 25 indicated the data cutoff from a Department of Defense weather satellite system would take effect “no later than” Monday. The Defense Department has decided to halt sharing imagery with NOAA and NASA, raising alarms among meteorologists and public officials.

The Special Sensor Microwave Imager Sounder (SSMIS) is a vital tool used to detect the structures of storms and determine potential intensification. Meteorologists warn that this data loss could hurt hurricane forecasts, especially at night or during times when hurricane hunter aircraft are grounded.

Former NOAA employees expressed concern about the abrupt decision, which blindsided the National Hurricane Center and other national weather agencies. “This will have noticeable negative impacts on hurricane forecasts and forecasting in general,” said Matthew Cappucci, an atmospheric scientist.

The extension delays the data cutoff following pressure from officials at NOAA and NASA. A message from NOAA confirmed that the decision to postpone the data cutoff was made after request from high-level officials.

Despite the delay, there is no plan currently to resume the flow of data once a new Defense Department satellite starts operations in October, which could further complicate the forecasting of hurricanes as the season reaches its heights in August and September.

The Defense Department cited cybersecurity concerns as the reason for their decision to cut off the data. NOAA insists that while the lack of SSMIS data is concerning, they have other methods to ensure accurate forecasts this hurricane season.

As the Atlantic hurricane season continues until November 30, NOAA and meteorologists are hoping for the best but preparing for the possibility of an active storm period.