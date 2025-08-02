Satou Sabally Advocates for Justice Amid WNBA Negotiations

Brooklyn, New York – Satou Sabally, the three-time All-Star forward in the WNBA, is using her platform to speak out on social issues as she navigates collective bargaining negotiations with the league. Known for her versatile scoring ability, the Berlin native has also gained recognition for her strong advocacy on human rights.

In an interview at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last week, Sabally expressed her growing concern over global crises. ‘We live in a world where children are starving to death,’ she said, emphasizing her view that sports can feel trivial amid such suffering. ‘Any chance I have to speak up is important.’

Sabally’s advocacy this year has been shaped by her international experiences, including living in Turkey and China, as well as her education at the University of Oregon in crime, law, and society. She is a member of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) player committee, where she has been vocal in negotiations for better pay and working conditions.

After the recent All-Star weekend, discussions with league officials have intensified as the league looks to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) before the October 31 deadline. Sabally has made headlines by calling the league’s counterproposal to player demands ‘a slap in the face,’ stressing the need for players to be better compensated.

In addition, Sabally highlighted how an extended WNBA season could impact players who earn extra income during the offseason, referencing her experience playing for Turkish club Fenerbahçe. ‘Players must be far better compensated if they are to prioritize the WNBA,’ she insists, a sentiment echoed by other league members like Gabby Williams from the Seattle Storm.

Her insights have gained traction, especially following the heightened awareness of player safety and rights due to Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia. This incident has also prompted players to explore alternative leagues such as Athletes Unlimited.

Sabally, who recently signed with Adidas after parting ways with Jordan Brand, credits her upbringing in Germany for her strong advocacy. ‘The fact that people have to pay for school [in the U.S.] is crazy to me,’ she remarked, comparing it to Germany’s supportive social systems.

Her involvement in social justice initiatives within the league can be traced back to her selection by the Dallas Wings during a pivotal time marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests following George Floyd’s death in 2020. As a result, Sabally has taken on a leadership role in the WNBPA’s Social Justice Council.

Looking forward, Sabally remains optimistic about the ongoing negotiations, stating, ‘I’m optimistic. [But] obviously we want better pay. We’ll butt heads a little bit here and there, but we want to work together.’

As she continues her advocacy, she also shares her aspirations for higher leadership within the WNBPA. ‘I have a great one right now, so I’m just going to lean on her,’ referring to president Nneka Ogwumike. The outcome of the CBA negotiations will be a significant factor for Sabally and her fellow players as they head into the postseason.

In her closing thoughts, Sabally emphasizes her belief that every effort counts, saying, ‘I can’t change the world today, but a drop in the ocean will still make a wave.’