Sauce Gardner Becomes Highest-Paid Cornerback in NFL History

NEW YORK, NY — Sauce Gardner, the standout cornerback for the New York Jets, has signed a four-year extension worth $120.4 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The deal, which averages $30.1 million per year, keeps Gardner with the Jets through the 2030 season and includes $60 million guaranteed.

Gardner announced the news on social media, expressing his gratitude to the Jets organization and his teammates. “This is only the beginning. I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in, and JETS NATION… I appreciate y’all supporting me,” he wrote.

The contract comes after a significant offseason in which the cornerback market has been reset multiple times. Earlier this year, cornerback Jalen Ramsey signed a four-year, $100 million deal, while another cornerback, who received a three-year, $90 million contract, included an impressive $89 million guaranteed.

Selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner has quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier defenders. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors by recording 75 tackles, two interceptions, and leading the league with 20 passes defensed. Gardner was also the first rookie cornerback to be named a First Team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl that year.

In 2024, while facing challenges, Gardner recorded 49 tackles, nine passes defensed, and one interception. Though it was statistically less impressive than his previous seasons, he remains a vital part of the Jets’ defense.

At just 24 years old, Gardner has positioned himself as a cornerstone under the leadership of coach Aaron Glenn. His commitment to the Jets secures his place in the franchise for years to come.