Sports
Saudi Arabia Joins 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Amid Controversy
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup features an unusual addition: Saudi Arabia. The tournament, which showcases teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, will see the Green Falcons compete for the first time at this level.
Concacaf confirmed Saudi Arabia’s participation in both the 2025 and 2027 tournaments in December 2024 as part of a broader collaboration. Concacaf president Victor Montagliani expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “We look forward to welcoming one of Asia’s top men’s national teams to compete with the best in Concacaf.”
This partnership follows a significant investment deal announced earlier in 2024 between Concacaf and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle United and a stake in the McLaren Formula 1 team. Montagliani noted that this strategic alliance aims to develop football across the region.
However, the move has faced criticism, with Human Rights Watch labeling it as “sportswashing.” Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal stated that the investment in sports aims to inspire the youth, promote physical activity, and enhance the country’s global image.
In group matches held in Allegiant Stadium, Saudi Arabia played Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, where Feras Albrikan equalized in the 60th minute after Trinidad’s Dante Sealy scored earlier. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, securing Saudi Arabia’s spot in the quarterfinals with four points, while Trinidad and Tobago exited with no wins.
As the quarterfinals approach, teams like Mexico, Costa Rica, and co-hosts USA have already secured their places. The final will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on July 6.
Recent Posts
- Aventure Aviation Acquires 12 Boeing 737s for Major Expansion
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia