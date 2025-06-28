Saudi Arabia Joins 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Amid Controversy

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup features an unusual addition: Saudi Arabia. The tournament, which showcases teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, will see the Green Falcons compete for the first time at this level.

Concacaf confirmed Saudi Arabia’s participation in both the 2025 and 2027 tournaments in December 2024 as part of a broader collaboration. Concacaf president Victor Montagliani expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “We look forward to welcoming one of Asia’s top men’s national teams to compete with the best in Concacaf.”

This partnership follows a significant investment deal announced earlier in 2024 between Concacaf and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle United and a stake in the McLaren Formula 1 team. Montagliani noted that this strategic alliance aims to develop football across the region.

However, the move has faced criticism, with Human Rights Watch labeling it as “sportswashing.” Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal stated that the investment in sports aims to inspire the youth, promote physical activity, and enhance the country’s global image.

In group matches held in Allegiant Stadium, Saudi Arabia played Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, where Feras Albrikan equalized in the 60th minute after Trinidad’s Dante Sealy scored earlier. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, securing Saudi Arabia’s spot in the quarterfinals with four points, while Trinidad and Tobago exited with no wins.

As the quarterfinals approach, teams like Mexico, Costa Rica, and co-hosts USA have already secured their places. The final will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on July 6.