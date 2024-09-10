Connect with us

Sports

Saudi Arabia Secures Late Victory in World Cup Qualifying Amidst Australia’s Stalemate

Published

13 hours ago

on

Saudi Arabia Football Match 2024

Australia faced another setback in the World Cup qualifying rounds as they drew 0-0 against Indonesia on Tuesday. The match took place in Jakarta, where Graham Arnold‘s team sought to recover from a previous 1-0 defeat to Bahrain.

Despite a promising moment when Nestory Irankunda hit the post in the 33rd minute, the Australian side could not breach the resolute defense of the hosts. The Indonesians managed to secure another point after previously drawing with Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia showcased their resilience by defeating China 2-1 in a thrilling encounter. After going down to an early own goal by Ali Lajami, the 10-man Saudis rallied to claim victory with a late header from Hassan Kadish in the 90th minute.

In the match against China, Lajami redirected a corner from Fei Nanduo into his own net in the 14th minute. Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno was then sent off for a foul, but the team equalized shortly before halftime when Kadish converted a corner from Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Kadish’s winning goal came after Salem Al-Dawsari struck the crossbar earlier in the game, sealing maximum points for Saudi Arabia, who now sit with four points after their first two games in Group C.

Qatar also had a challenging evening, drawing 2-2 with North Korea in a match that was disrupted by heavy rain. North Korea initially took the lead, but Qatar managed to equalize thanks to a penalty kick from Akram Afif.

As the qualifying rounds continue, the remaining fixtures in Group A feature Kyrgyzstan hosting Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates aiming to build on their win over Qatar as they face Iran. Bahrain is set to host Japan later in the day, while Iraq travels to Kuwait, Palestine takes on Jordan, and South Korea meets Oman in Muscat.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.