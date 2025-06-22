Sports
Saudi Arabia and Trinidad and Tobago Clash in Gold Cup Showdown
Las Vegas, Nevada – Saudi Arabia faces Trinidad and Tobago this Sunday, June 22, in a critical match of the 2025 Gold Cup. The game, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium, marks their first official meeting but the third encounter overall. Each team has one win from their two previous friendly matches.
The stakes are high, as both teams are vying for a spot in the quarterfinals. Trinidad and Tobago, currently at the bottom of Group D with only one point, must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sits second in the group with three points and could advance without depending on other results.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM Central Mexico time, 7:00 PM Eastern time in the United States, 6:00 PM Central time, and 4:00 PM Pacific time. Fans can watch the match live on ViX in Mexico and on UniMás, TUDN app, and ViX in the United States.
In addition to the immediate competition, both teams are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as Saudi Arabia is still fighting for a position in Asia’s fourth round. Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, is looking for a direct qualifying spot as they advance to the third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers.
This match could significantly influence the standings in Group D, which is currently led by the United States with six points.
