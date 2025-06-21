Saudi Clubs Target Son Heung-min, Bayern Munich Eyes Premier League Forwards

LONDON, England – Three clubs from the Saudi Pro League are pursuing a deal for South Korea forward Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur. Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Qadsiah are each willing to pay £34 million for the 32-year-old player.

Bayern Munich is also on the hunt for new players, especially if they fail to acquire Spain winger Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. The Bundesliga club is eyeing 28-year-old Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma and 26-year-old Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo as potential targets.

In another development, Manchester United has agreed to a one-year contract with English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 39, extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Further transfer news includes interest from several clubs in defenders and midfielders across Europe. Trabzonspor is targeting DR Congo defender Axel Tuanzebe, 27, while AC Milan has met with representatives of Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 32, from Bayer Leverkusen.

Additionally, Napoli is looking to sign Manchester United’s England winger Jadon Sancho, 25, after his disappointing loan at Chelsea.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough is in advanced talks to appoint Rob Edwards, 42, as head coach, which follows Michael Carrick’s departure.

Clubs are also considering transfers for younger talents, with discussions involving Tottenham Hotspur players Ashley Phillips, 19, and Alfie Devine, 20. Phillips has just finished a loan at Stoke City, while Devine spent the last season with KVC Westerlo in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, 21, is attracting attention after scoring 18 goals in League One last season, with both Middlesbrough and other Championship clubs showing interest.

The transfer market remains busy as clubs reshape their squads for the upcoming season.