Sports
Saudi League’s Gol-scoring Race Heats Up as Ronaldo Leads
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The race for the top goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the 2025-2026 season is shaping up to be intense with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema among the contenders. As the league progresses, all eyes are on the players jockeying for position on the scoring list.
Ronaldo, playing for Al-Nassr, is currently tied in the lead with João Félix, both having scored 12 goals this season. Following closely are Joshua King of Al-Khaleej with 10 goals, while several players have netted six each, including Julián Quiñones from Al-Qadisiya and Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal.
Last season, Ronaldo was the top scorer, finishing the 2024-2025 league with 25 goals. He outperformed Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli, who tallied 23 goals, while Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah both scored 21 goals. Ronaldo had a similar feat in the 2023-2024 season, proving his consistent prowess on the pitch.
In a notable upcoming match, Al-Nassr is set to face Al Akhdoud on December 27, 2025, aiming for their tenth victory of the season. As they prepare, Ronaldo, who recently recovered from fatigue, is expected to take the field again, continuing his quest for more goals amid a rich competition for the top scorer title.
The match will take place at Al-Awwal Park, with kick-off scheduled for 08:50 CST. Fans can catch the game live exclusively on FOX One, the only network broadcasting the event in Mexico.
Recent Posts
- SNL Season 51 Hosts and Musical Guests Announced
- Sharks’ Will Smith Out Week-to-Week with Injury
- Celebrities Share Their Favorite Shows and Year-End Reflections
- Brigitte Bardot, Icon of Cinema and Animal Rights Activism, Dies at 91
- Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’
- Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
- Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
- Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren
- Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things
- New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion
- Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff
- Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening
- Global Tensions Rise Over Iran’s Nuclear Program and Military Actions
- The Unfolding Life of Richard Pitt: Drug Runner to Redemption
- Regaleira Aims for Historic Back-to-Back Arima Kinen Win
- Prison Break to Return with New Reboot on Hulu
- Stranger Things Gears Up for Final Episodes This Christmas
- Macklin Celebrini Thrives as NHL’s Top Rookie in Second Year
- Waxing Crescent Moon Reveals Features for December 25 Observers