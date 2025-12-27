RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The race for the top goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the 2025-2026 season is shaping up to be intense with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema among the contenders. As the league progresses, all eyes are on the players jockeying for position on the scoring list.

Ronaldo, playing for Al-Nassr, is currently tied in the lead with João Félix, both having scored 12 goals this season. Following closely are Joshua King of Al-Khaleej with 10 goals, while several players have netted six each, including Julián Quiñones from Al-Qadisiya and Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal.

Last season, Ronaldo was the top scorer, finishing the 2024-2025 league with 25 goals. He outperformed Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli, who tallied 23 goals, while Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah both scored 21 goals. Ronaldo had a similar feat in the 2023-2024 season, proving his consistent prowess on the pitch.

In a notable upcoming match, Al-Nassr is set to face Al Akhdoud on December 27, 2025, aiming for their tenth victory of the season. As they prepare, Ronaldo, who recently recovered from fatigue, is expected to take the field again, continuing his quest for more goals amid a rich competition for the top scorer title.

The match will take place at Al-Awwal Park, with kick-off scheduled for 08:50 CST. Fans can catch the game live exclusively on FOX One, the only network broadcasting the event in Mexico.