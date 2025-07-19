Saudi Prince Al-Waleed, the Sleeping Prince, passes away at 36

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as the Sleeping Prince, died on Saturday at the age of 36. The royal court confirmed his death in a brief statement.

“His Royal Highness Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away,” the statement read.

The prince had been in a coma for nearly 20 years following a serious traffic accident in London at the age of 15. In 2005, while studying as a military cadet, he suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding, which left him unconscious. Despite extensive medical treatment, he never regained full awareness.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, steadfastly refused to withdraw life support for the young prince, caring for him throughout his two decades in a coma. Family members reported occasional signs of movement, including an instance in 2020 when he lifted his fingers when called by his aunt.

His family issued a statement on social media expressing “profound sadness and sorrow” over his passing. His funeral is set to be held at the Grand Mosque in Riyadh on Sunday.

Over the years, Al-Waleed became a symbol of hope and endurance to many across the Arab world, as his family shared videos and images of him connected to life-support machinery. He had been affectionately referred to as the Sleeping Prince by media outlets and social media users alike.

The sudden news of his death followed a recent hoax that circulated online, falsely claiming he had awakened from his coma.