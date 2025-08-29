RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi Pro League (SPL) kicked off its new season on Thursday, marking a turning point as American investment makes its way into the league. Cristiano Ronaldo, a global soccer icon, is expected to draw attention during the opening weekend with claims that the SPL ranks among the top five leagues worldwide.

In July, the Saudi Ministry of Sports announced the privatization of three clubs, including Al-Kholood, which has been taken over by the Harburg Group, an American investment firm led by Ben Harburg. The ministry stated, “The first three Saudi sports clubs have been privatized through a public offering, with ownership transferred to investment entities.” This move aims to enhance the financial landscape of the league.

Although Al-Kholood has a challenging history, finishing ninth last season, recent investments and management changes offer hope for improvement. The club, which is not based in major cities like Riyadh or Jeddah, has appointed Des Buckingham, a former manager with connections to the City Football Group.

This season, the focus is on familiar faces as Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal continue to battle for supremacy following their takeover by the Public Investment Fund in 2023. Evocatively dubbed the ‘big five,’ these teams have bolstered their rosters with top international talent, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, and Moussa Diaby.

Al-Ittihad enters the season as the reigning champions, led by Benzema’s scoring and Kanté’s midfield prowess. In contrast, Al-Hilal, former champions, reevaluated their strategy and recently hired Simone Inzaghi after parting ways with Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr finished third last year, getting a boost from a controversial late decision that awarded them points, despite some inconsistency in performance. The club has also seen coaching changes, with Jesus returning to manage the team after leaving a previous role.

The SPL continues to expand its footprint with matches played overseas. Recent games have attracted crowds eager to see Ronaldo and other stars in action. While some attendance figures have been called into question, the draw of high-profile players keeps international interest alive.

In terms of marketing and broadcast reach, Wael Al Fayez, the league’s chief commercial officer, announced that last season, SPL content was delivered to 180 countries, up from 150 the previous year. The number of international sponsorship deals has surged by 200%.

As the new season unfolds, all eyes are on whether the SPL can maintain its momentum and ultimately establish itself as a competitive force in global football, thanks to increasing investments and promising talents.