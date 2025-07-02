News
Saudia Flight Diverted After Cabin Manager Dies Mid-Flight
CAIRO, Egypt – A tragic incident unfolded aboard Saudia Flight SV119 on June 26 when cabin manager Mohsen bin Saeed Alzahrani died mid-flight from Jeddah to London. The flight was forced to divert to Cairo after Alzahrani suffered a sudden medical emergency.
Despite immediate medical assistance from the crew and trained passengers, efforts to save him were unsuccessful. Upon landing at Cairo International Airport, Alzahrani was pronounced dead.
Saudia released a statement on social media confirming the incident and expressed profound sadness over the loss. The airline described Alzahrani as a dedicated team member and praised the professionalism of the crew in handling the situation.
“Despite the immediate and valiant efforts of fellow crew members and medically licensed individuals onboard, he was pronounced deceased upon the aircraft’s arrival at Cairo International Airport,” the statement read.
Saudia also expressed condolences to Alzahrani’s family and colleagues, affirming their commitment to support them during this challenging time. The airline is currently coordinating with the Saudi Embassy in Egypt to repatriate Alzahrani’s body back to Saudi Arabia.
The situation highlights the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies on flights. In recent years, similar incidents have led to emergency landings, underscoring the vital role of cabin crew during such crises.
