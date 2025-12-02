Sauz Founders Eye Massive Growth in Unique Sauce Market

Los Angeles, California – Troy Bonde and Winston Alfieri, the founders of Sauz, have rapidly transformed the tomato sauce industry since launching in 2023. Their unique flavors have captured the attention of shoppers at Erewhon, a popular West Coast grocery chain.

In just over two years, the brand has become a standout, with its creamy Calabrian vodka sauce selling twice as much as any competitor’s sauce each week. Bonde, 26, emphasizes innovation in flavor, drawing inspiration from fast-food giants like Wingstop and Chick-fil-A.

“We’re curating our innovation for the palette of the consumer shopping at Target in Toledo, Ohio,” Bonde said. He aims to identify flavor trends that resonate well with shoppers without needing extensive education on the products.

The duo’s approach contrasts with Rao’s, a leader in the $2.5 billion pasta sauce market. “The minute we try to be Rao’s, we’ll be nothing,” Bonde stated. Their focus is on growth, with projections indicating an increase of over 300% to reach $15 million in revenue by the end of 2025, largely driven by Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Bonde and Alfieri were recently included in the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list, which highlights emerging entrepreneurs in the food industry. The list also features founders of several other innovative brands, such as Seeq, a popular protein powder created by Ben Zaver and Hannah Perez.

Zaver and Perez launched their brand in 2022 and quickly achieved profitability. Their trajectory mirrors that of Sauz, as they both aim to redefine traditional markets with fresh ideas and flavors. Seeq has attracted significant funding and is expected to double its revenue this year.

This year’s Food & Drink list reflects a diverse range of entrepreneurs; 27% are women, and 21% are people of color. Candidates for the list had to be under 30 years old on December 31, 2025, and could not have been featured on any previous Under 30 lists from North America, Europe, or Asia.

As these young entrepreneurs push boundaries, they are setting the stage for the future of the food industry, showcasing their resilience and creativity in a competitive landscape.