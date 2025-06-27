Savannah Bananas Bring Excitement to Dunkin’ in Alexandria

WASHINGTON — The Savannah Bananas will meet fans at Dunkin’ in Alexandria this Saturday, June 28, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. This event allows fans to connect with players ahead of the team’s games at Nationals Park.

During the meet-and-greet, players will serve guests and distribute giveaways. They will also surprise a young fan with a special appearance. The Bananas will bring their energetic Banana Ball style to the District, highlighting the excitement before their games.

The professional team, based in Savannah, Georgia, is known for its entertaining approach to baseball. They will play at Nationals Park on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, as part of their Banana Ball World Tour. The team’s last visit to the DMV area was a success, as they took over Nationals Park in July of last year.

With their unique game format and engaging performances, the Savannah Bananas have gained popularity and draw large crowds. Fans who missed out on tickets to their weekend games can still engage with the team at the Dunkin’ event.

The Savannah Bananas continue to enrich the baseball experience with fun and creativity, showcasing how they can connect with communities wherever they go.