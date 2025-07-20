Savannah Bananas Bring Unique Fun to St. Louis Baseball

ST. LOUIS — The Savannah Bananas thrilled fans during two sold-out games at Busch Stadium on July 18 and 19, 2025. Known for their unconventional take on baseball, the Bananas engaged audiences with a zany style of play and lively entertainment.

Among the crowd were young fans Knox Korte and Mason Goestenkors, both 11, who declared their preference for the Bananas over the hometown St. Louis Cardinals. Knox explained, “It looks fun,” while Mason added, “They just want to entertain.”

With quirky rules like allowing fans to catch foul balls for outs and players stealing first base, Banana Ball captivates audiences. “They’re the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” commented fan Greg Laine. Thousands gathered hours early at Together Credit Union Plaza, showing high demand for the games.

The excitement was palpable, as parking fees surged ahead of the games, reaching $50 due to heightened interest. Scott Ramsey traveled from Greenville, South Carolina, for the event, having previously seen the Bananas sell out an 80,000-seat stadium.

The Bananas have built a substantial following on social media, captivating fans with entertaining videos of their antics. Merchandise tents buzzed with sales as fans stocked up on gear, with Laine proudly sporting a Banana Nation flag as a cape.

Highlighting the pregame revelry, the Bananas hosted “the Greatest Show in Sports,” featuring players signing autographs, vibrant music, and even a conga line led by a player resembling Mr. T. Despite the lighthearted atmosphere, the players still showcased their skills, landing impressive catches while performing tricks.

One of the star moments included Imperial native Noah Niznik pitching at his hometown stadium, where he reflected on his journey and the rush of performing in front of fans. “It feels surreal,” he said, describing his excitement about playing on home turf.

Former Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright surprised the crowd by pitching for the Bananas. “The coolest moment was when they started playing my video,” he recalled. “It really pumped me up.” Wainwright expressed enthusiasm for the Bananas’ approach and hinted at a potential return.

As the Bananas continue to break traditional baseball molds, they hold a unique place in the hearts of baseball fans, blending competitive sports with nonstop entertainment in ways that resonate across generations.