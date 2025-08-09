Sports
Savannah Bananas Make Colorado Debut with Local Director at Helm
DENVER, Colorado — The Savannah Bananas, a quirky baseball team known for its unique style, are set to make their Colorado debut this weekend. The Bananas will play at Coors Field, where their fast-paced game, Banana Ball, encourages fan interaction and showcases a new kind of baseball entertainment.
At the forefront of this event is Zack Frongillo, the Bananas’ director of entertainment and a Littleton native. Since joining the franchise in 2021, Frongillo has been pivotal in transforming the Bananas from a college summer league team into a nationwide sensation.
“All of the music, the announcements, the special guests — my role is how to filter all of that into the game where it’s natural,” said Frongillo, explaining his integral part in creating viral moments that have captivated fans across the country.
Banana Ball differs from traditional baseball with new rules and crowd participation, including fans catching foul balls for outs. This weekend’s games, scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m., promise to be filled with unexpected tricks and entertainment. Frongillo anticipates that the atmosphere will be electric. “I remember games from 2007 when that stadium was rocking,” he said. “I’m excited to see it like that again.”
Joining Frongillo is Correlle Prime, a first baseman and pitcher for the Bananas, who has his own Colorado roots. Prime was drafted by the Colorado Rockies and spent six seasons in their organization. Excited to perform in front of local fans, he remarked, “It’ll obviously be a little different feeling this weekend, but I’m excited. I know the energy is going to be great.”
This event will also feature appearances from notable figures in Colorado sports, as well as a performance by a famous musician, according to Frongillo. The fans’ involvement and vibrant energy have become cornerstones of the Bananas’ brand.
The Bananas’ tour will continue beyond Colorado with 12 stops scheduled before concluding in Houston on September 27. Frongillo reflects on the team’s growth, stating, “I can see in two, three years all of our teams selling out stadiums across the country in pursuit of that league championship.”
As the Bananas bring their show to Colorado, they promise to provide fans with an unforgettable experience, blending baseball with entertainment like no other.
