Savannah Bananas Reveal Exciting 2025 Tour Schedule

Savannah, GA — The Savannah Bananas are gearing up for an exciting summer with their 2025 World Tour, which includes stops in 40 cities and matchups against teams like the Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters. Known for their unique and entertaining style of play, the Bananas will also showcase their games in MLB and NFL stadiums this year.

As fans eagerly await the action, they may face challenges securing tickets, as demand is high. However, the good news is that several games will be broadcast on national television channels, allowing many to catch the excitement from home.

The tour kicks off on April 26 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, with games scheduled throughout the summer. Throughout the season, fans can tune in to see the Bananas play teams like the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters among other opponents.

Broadcasting partners include ESPN, The CW, and truTV, providing extensive coverage for fans unable to attend in person. The complete schedule lists games on various channels, allowing multiple viewing options for dedicated fans.

The 2025 Banana Ball season will feature unique rules designed to keep the action fast-paced and engaging. Each inning is worth one point, and new innings cannot start after two hours. Additionally, fans will find rules like the Golden Batter Rule, which allows for strategic batting choices.

In this innovative format, the Bananas aim to deliver a fun and captivating experience, proving once more that their brand of baseball is more than just a game, but a joyful celebration.

The Bananas’ roster, featuring a variety of skilled players, further promises a thrilling season ahead. Fans can stay updated with any changes or developments through the team’s official channels.

Excitement for the upcoming tour is building, and many in Savannah and beyond are ready to witness the magic of Banana Ball.