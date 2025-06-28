Savannah Bananas Take Over Dunkin’ for Fans in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — The Savannah Bananas, a Georgia-based exhibition baseball team, will take over the Dunkin’ at 3325 Richmond Highway on Saturday, June 28, for two hours. Scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., players will engage with fans by taking orders, handing out treats, and giving away merchandise.

This event is part of the team’s itinerary during their visit to Washington, D.C., where they will play at Nationals Park on Friday and Saturday. Both games are sold out, raising excitement among fans who cannot attend the matches.

The Savannah Bananas are well-known for their entertaining performances and creative content on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Their unique style of baseball, combined with light-hearted entertainment, has garnered a loyal following.

Before their Dunkin’ event, the team made an appearance at Children’s National hospital on Friday morning, meeting young fans and making the day special for them.

Fans heading to the sold-out games at Nationals Park can expect standard regulations, including the Washington Nationals Bag Policy. However, those unable to secure tickets for the game are encouraged to visit Dunkin’ to meet the players.

The Bananas are on their Banana Ball World Tour, which has been capturing attention across the nation. Their approach to the game and community engagement is truly making a mark this weekend in the D.C. area.