Savannah Chrisley Speaks on Trump’s Role in Parents’ Pardon

Nashville, Tennessee – Savannah Chrisley made a candid statement about the pardon of her parents during an interview on Fox News‘ ‘My View With Lara Trump.’ The interview aired on Saturday, June 28, featuring Savannah, her brother Chase, and their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Julie, 52, and Todd, 56, were released from prison last month, after serving over two years for bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple was initially sentenced to 12 years and seven years, respectively. Their release followed a pardon granted by former President Donald Trump, which took effect on May 27.

In the interview, Savannah emphasized her commitment to advocating for her parents’ release. She credited Trump’s successful bid in the upcoming 2024 presidential election as a significant factor that enabled her parents’ return home. “On a personal level, we watched the election together, and my brother Chase got to…” she began, discussing the impact of the election on their family.

The interview highlighted the Chrisleys’ adjustment to life after prison and their efforts to regain normalcy. Savannah also addressed the scrutiny they faced during their legal troubles, sharing insights into their family dynamics and future plans.

The Chrisleys have been under the public eye for their reality TV show, ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ which has colored their experiences through legal battles and public perception. Savannah’s remarks during the interview offered a glimpse into their resilience and hope for the future.

This conversation comes at a time when the Chrisleys are preparing for a return to reality television in their docuseries, ‘Chrisleys: Back to Reality,’ set to premiere soon.