Savannah Edge Rusher to Reveal Commitment Today

Savannah, Ga. — An elite edge rusher from Benedictine Military School is set to announce his college commitment Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound player from the class of 2027 is highly sought after, ranking as the No. 4 overall player in the nation and the No. 2 edge rusher in the U.S. He is considered the No. 2 recruit in Georgia.

With numerous college programs vying for his talent, only one will be lucky enough to add this star to their roster today. The finalists for his commitment have not been publicly disclosed but are expected to include top football programs.

In addition to the excitement surrounding his announcement, other recruits are making headlines as well. A three-star running back from Blountstown (Fla.) High School is set to announce his decision on Friday at 3 p.m. He is currently ranked as the No. 27 running back in the country and has received multiple offers.

South Carolina is one of the schools noted in the recent predictions for this running back’s commitment, reflecting the strong interest he has generated.

Meanwhile, a sophomore defensive end is also gaining attention heading into the 2025 season. This player had an impressive freshman year, earning accolades such as Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors.

The defensive end’s continuous performance improvement has been recognized with the 2025 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring award, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in college football.

As recruitment activities heat up, football fans and analysts alike eagerly await these announcements and the impact they will have on their respective programs.