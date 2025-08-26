News
Savannah Player Wins $320K Lottery Jackpot in August 23 Drawing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – A Georgia Lottery player won a jackpot of $320,963 in the Fantasy 5 drawing on August 23. The winning ticket was purchased at Amal’s Convenience located at 2102 Bona Bella Ave in Savannah.
The ticket matched all five winning numbers: 07, 12, 17, 34, and 35. This victory marked the largest lottery win in Georgia that week.
Other lottery players in Georgia also experienced good fortune. Two players took home $50,000 each in the same August 23 Powerball drawing. They matched four out of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball.
One winning ticket was bought at Emerson Mini Mart at 714 Highway 293 in Emerson, while the other winning ticket was purchased by an Evans resident through the Georgia Lottery mobile app. The winning Powerball numbers were 11, 14, 34, 47, and 51, with a Powerball of 18 and a 2X PowerPlay.
Looking ahead, the next lottery drawing is set for August 25, with an estimated jackpot of $750 million. Additionally, a resident from Ringgold won $10,000 playing Keno, and a Smyrna resident won $20,000 through the Jumbo Bucks Triple Play Diggi Game, both on the Georgia Lottery website.
The excitement continues as players prepare for the upcoming drawing.
