News
Savannah Player Wins $1 Million in Georgia Lottery
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A player in Savannah struck it rich with a lucky lottery ticket. The player purchased the ticket at the Highland Shell located at 485 Jimmy Deloach Parkway.
Officials from the Georgia Lottery announced that the winner scored a top prize of $1 million by playing the 50X The Money scratcher. The excitement of the win was further amplified when the winner opted for the cash option, resulting in a total payout of $809,000.
The prize was claimed last week, though the identity of the winner has not been made public. Lottery officials expressed their congratulations to the fortunate player and encouraged others to try their luck.
The Georgia Lottery Corporation continues to offer various games, and this latest win highlights the potential rewards for players.
