Savannah Resident Wins $865,050 in Fantasy 5 Lottery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – A lucky resident in Savannah has won $865,050 in the Fantasy 5 lottery drawing held on July 19, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix located at 11701 Abercorn Street. It successfully matched all five winning numbers from the drawing.

The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 drawing were 04-12-25-26-30. This win marks the second-largest lottery prize in Georgia this week, following a $3,000,000 win from a ticket bought in Dahlonega on the 100X The Money scratch-off game.

In total, Georgia Lottery players claimed $39,464,258 in scratch-off winnings last week. As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from these games, including scratch-offs, Fantasy 5, and Georgia FIVE, go towards funding education in Georgia.

The excitement of winning has spread throughout the community, with many hoping for their chance at fortune in future drawings.