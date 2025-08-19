Savion Hiter to Announce Commitment Today: Michigan, Tennessee Leading Contenders

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Today marks a significant day for the Michigan Wolverines as five-star running back Savion Hiter is set to announce his college commitment at 11:15 a.m. ET. Hiter, a 5-foot-11.5, 200-pound athlete from Mineral, Virginia, is heavily considering Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State.

The race has been closely contested for Hiter’s commitment, with experts indicating that Michigan and Tennessee have emerged as the front-runners. The Wolverines hosted Hiter for an official visit on June 13, while Tennessee followed with its own visit a week later. Both programs have prioritized Hiter, with each showcasing a strong recruiting effort.

Hiter has built a solid relationship with Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford, who offered him a scholarship in March 2024. “The visit went well,” said Hiter’s advisor Adam McCann. “Their hospitality has always been top tier, and they make Savion feel like a priority every time he visits.” Michigan’s reputation for developing running backs adds to the appeal for Hiter.

Conversely, Tennessee has made notable strides in recent months. The Volunteers have been proactive in their outreach, inviting Hiter to multiple events and emphasizing their commitment to his recruitment. Knoxville’s proximity to Hiter’s home may also play a significant role in his decision.

While both Ohio State and Georgia have shown interest over the course of Hiter’s recruitment, they appear to have fallen behind Michigan and Tennessee in the race for his commitment. Hiter is viewed as a potential difference-maker at the collegiate level, praised for his agility, power, and vision on the field.

As the recruitment unfolds, experts continue to monitor Hiter’s announcement closely. Hiter’s impressive junior season, where he amassed 1,698 rushing yards and scored 26 touchdowns, has contributed to his status as the nation’s top running back. His commitment will significantly impact the recruiting landscape for 2026, potentially pushing Michigan into the Top 10 rankings.

Fans eager to catch Hiter’s announcement can do so via a live stream on his Instagram page or through the Rivals YouTube channel later this morning.