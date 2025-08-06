Entertainment
JP Saxe Cancels Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales After Honest Revelation
LOS ANGELES, CA — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe announced the cancellation of his upcoming fall tour after failing to sell enough tickets. The singer, known for his hit “If The World Was Ending,” released the second part of his album “Make Yourself at Home” in June and was scheduled to perform 32 dates across North America starting in September.
Earlier this week, Saxe posted a candid TikTok saying he needed to sell an additional 20,000 tickets in just 48 hours or the tour would be called off. “If we’re just not in a place yet to sell out these 2,000-, 3,000-cap venues — that’s fine,” he said in the video.
Despite rallying support from fans after his honesty, Saxe confirmed on August 1 that it was not enough to keep the tour going. He expressed his gratitude towards those who purchased tickets, saying, “I am beyond grateful to everyone of you who bought one. Those few thousand tickets are a reminder that being transparent in failure can be powerful.”
Reflecting on the experience, Saxe admitted he felt embarrassed for not hitting his sales target. He shared in his TikTok that artists often give less honest reasons for their failure, such as claiming to have scheduling conflicts or illnesses. He decided to open up about his situation instead, acknowledging the challenging nature of his profession.
Saxe also outlined how he felt the response from fans transformed the narrative of his tour cancellation from a personal failure to a shared community experience. He noted that while it wasn’t enough to salvage the tour, it demonstrated the support of his audience.
All ticket holders will receive full refunds, Saxe confirmed, along with a message of immense gratitude. The situation has opened discussions about the pressures musicians face in the industry and the expectations placed upon them.
