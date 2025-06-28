Scarlet Macaw: A Rare Pet in Grow a Garden’s New Paradise Egg

June 22, 2025 – In the popular online game Grow a Garden, players have something exciting to chase after: the Scarlet Macaw. This new pet was introduced as part of the Paradise Egg, a limited-time addition that launched on June 21, 2025, during the Summer Harvest Update.

The Scarlet Macaw is considered a Legendary pet, and it comes with some unique abilities. Only 8% of players will unlock the Scarlet Macaw when they hatch a Paradise Egg. The Paradise Egg itself has a mere 7% chance of being available in the Pet Eggs shop, adding a layer of rarity to acquiring this vibrant avian companion.

In order to get a Paradise Egg, players can purchase it for 50,000,000 Sheckles or for 139 Robux. Once obtained, they will need to wait a lengthy 6 hours and 40 minutes for the egg to hatch, making it the longest wait time for any egg in the game.

The Scarlet Macaw’s special ability is notable: it can trigger the Verdant Mutation, which has a 15.95% chance of occurring every 11 minutes and 50 seconds. This mutation increases the value of certain crops, making it a valuable asset for players looking to maximize their profits.

Players often talk about their excitement to hatch a Scarlet Macaw, as it stands out not only for its aesthetics but for the advantages it brings in-game. “Getting a Scarlet Macaw is like hitting the jackpot in Grow a Garden,” one player commented on a forum dedicated to the game.

As players explore their options, the Paradise Egg hatching process continues to be a hot topic among the community. The anticipation remains high as they wait for good fortune to strike in their gaming endeavors.