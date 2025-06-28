Entertainment
Scarlet Macaw: A Rare Pet in Grow a Garden’s New Paradise Egg
June 22, 2025 – In the popular online game Grow a Garden, players have something exciting to chase after: the Scarlet Macaw. This new pet was introduced as part of the Paradise Egg, a limited-time addition that launched on June 21, 2025, during the Summer Harvest Update.
The Scarlet Macaw is considered a Legendary pet, and it comes with some unique abilities. Only 8% of players will unlock the Scarlet Macaw when they hatch a Paradise Egg. The Paradise Egg itself has a mere 7% chance of being available in the Pet Eggs shop, adding a layer of rarity to acquiring this vibrant avian companion.
In order to get a Paradise Egg, players can purchase it for 50,000,000 Sheckles or for 139 Robux. Once obtained, they will need to wait a lengthy 6 hours and 40 minutes for the egg to hatch, making it the longest wait time for any egg in the game.
The Scarlet Macaw’s special ability is notable: it can trigger the Verdant Mutation, which has a 15.95% chance of occurring every 11 minutes and 50 seconds. This mutation increases the value of certain crops, making it a valuable asset for players looking to maximize their profits.
Players often talk about their excitement to hatch a Scarlet Macaw, as it stands out not only for its aesthetics but for the advantages it brings in-game. “Getting a Scarlet Macaw is like hitting the jackpot in Grow a Garden,” one player commented on a forum dedicated to the game.
As players explore their options, the Paradise Egg hatching process continues to be a hot topic among the community. The anticipation remains high as they wait for good fortune to strike in their gaming endeavors.
Recent Posts
- Aventure Aviation Acquires 12 Boeing 737s for Major Expansion
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia