Scarlett Johansson Defends Woody Allen Amid Allegations and Backlash

LOS ANGELES, CA — Scarlett Johansson is standing by her support for Woody Allen, the filmmaker criticized by many in Hollywood over sexual abuse allegations made by his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow. Johansson spoke about her stance in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, which was published on December 1, 2025.

The actress, known for her roles in Marvel films, has worked with Allen on three projects: “Match Point,” “Scoop,” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” Despite the allegations, which first surfaced in 1992 and were revisited during the #MeToo movement, Johansson has remained one of the few public figures to support Allen, who has consistently denied the claims.

In her 2019 conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson expressed her loyalty, stating, “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work him anytime.” In her latest interview, she acknowledged the potential backlash, saying, “It’s hard to know” how it has affected her professionally or personally.

Johansson reflected on her mother’s guidance about personal integrity, saying, “It’s important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in.” She also emphasized the importance of recognizing when it’s not one’s turn to speak, acknowledging her growth and maturity in understanding such dynamics.

Alongside her support for Allen, Johansson also discussed her previous criticisms of ChatGPT‘s voice technology, which she felt was too similar to her own. Additionally, she mentioned her lawsuit against Disney regarding the release of “Black Widow” and noted the lack of solidarity from her peers on significant industry issues.

Many actors who have previously collaborated with Allen, such as Michael Caine and Timothée Chalamet, have since expressed regret about working with him, especially after the allegations resurfaced. Meanwhile, Johansson’s continued support has drawn attention within the industry, especially as Allen’s film distribution struggles persist.

A representative for Johansson did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding her recent statements.