Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey Talk Viral Glasses Ahead of Movie Release
London, United Kingdom — Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey discussed their friendship and a pair of glasses that have taken the internet by storm during an interview with MTV UK. The conversation revolved around their upcoming film, “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” which premieres on July 2.
During the chat, the two actors engaged in playful banter. When asked about the part of Bailey’s look that fans have been obsessed with, Johansson exclaimed, “His slutty little glasses.” This statement prompted laughter from both actors as they acknowledged the impact of the eyewear on the audience.
Bailey, who plays Dr. Henry Loomis in the film, teased Johansson, saying, “I’ve got a picture of Scarlett in some slutty little glasses.” Johansson responded with a knowing look, admitting he indeed has an unseen photo. The two promised to share these moments with fans, increasing their excitement.
Their bond has become a hot topic, especially after they shared a kiss on the red carpet at various promotional events. At both the London and New York premieres, the actors greeted each other warmly, which sparked speculation about their relationship.
Johansson downplayed the rumors, stating that fans have “got some time” to figure it out, while Bailey remarked, “Life is too short” not to show affection to friends. This lighthearted approach to their friendship has resonated with fans online, further amplifying their playful dynamic.
With the glasses becoming a trend, Johansson hinted at potentially wearing them in a future photoshoot. Bailey confirmed that new glasses inspired by their film are on the way, which keeps the buzz alive.
“Jurassic World: Rebirth” features an impressive cast, including Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend. The anticipation for the film continues to grow as fans eagerly await the release.
