Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Disney Lawsuit Over Black Widow Release

LOS ANGELES, California – Scarlett Johansson is speaking out about her 2021 lawsuit against Disney, which stemmed from the simultaneous release of her film, Black Widow, in theaters and on Disney+ during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johansson claims that the shift impacted her box-office bonus, prompting her to take legal action.

The actress revealed in a recent interview that she wished for more vocal support from her peers in Hollywood regarding issues affecting the industry. “I mean, it would be great to have more support from the community and my peers – vocally, publicly – on certain issues that affect the entire industry,” she said.

Johansson’s legal dispute concluded with a settlement reportedly worth $40 million. The lawsuit emphasized the uncertainty created by the new streaming model, which she characterized as “nebulous.” She explained that moving from theatrical releases to streaming created confusion with compensation models.

The conflict arose when Disney launched Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming platform, which jeopardized Johansson’s bonus that was tied to the film’s box-office performance. The film grossed $379 million worldwide against a $200 million budget, a performance classified as below expectations.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow follows Natasha Romanoff as she deals with past issues. Critics largely praised the film, highlighting Johansson's performance alongside newcomers Florence Pugh and David Harbour. The film holds a 79% score from critics and a 91% audience rating.

Following the lawsuit, Disney has altered its release strategy, favoring exclusive theatrical windows for future films. Johansson’s time as Romanoff appears to be concluded, even as new MCU titles are set to be released in the coming years.