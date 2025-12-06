Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Disney Lawsuit Four Years Later
NEW YORK, NY – Scarlett Johansson is looking back on her legal battle with Disney over the dual release of her film, Black Widow, which occurred in July 2021. Initially scheduled for a traditional theater debut, the film’s release was shifted to both theaters and Disney+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a lawsuit from Johansson over her box office bonus.
The conflict arose because the simultaneous release impacted Johansson’s earnings tied specifically to box office performance. The lawsuit reportedly concluded with a $40 million settlement in her favor. Speaking in a recent interview, Johansson expressed a desire for more support from her colleagues during the contentious period.
“I mean, it would be great to have more support from the community and my peers – vocally, publicly – on certain issues that affect the entire industry,” Johansson said. She acknowledged that although she would have welcomed more voices, standing alone can still yield results.
Johansson further highlighted the confusion surrounding the transition from traditional theatrical box office bonuses to streaming revenues. “As we moved from the model of theatrical box-office bonuses to understanding how that translated to streaming, it had just become this nebulous thing, with no guidelines around it,” she noted.
Despite the legal drama, Black Widow grossed $379 million globally on a budget of approximately $200 million. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film follows Natasha Romanoff as she revisits her complicated past. Critics praised Johansson’s performance, along with those from co-stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour, giving the film a 79% critics’ score.
While simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases have become less common, the industry still grapples with evolving revenue models. As for Johansson, she has decisively stated that her time as Black Widow has ended, casting doubt on her return to the role in future Marvel projects.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown