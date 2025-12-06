Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Disney Lawsuit Four Years Later

NEW YORK, NY – Scarlett Johansson is looking back on her legal battle with Disney over the dual release of her film, Black Widow, which occurred in July 2021. Initially scheduled for a traditional theater debut, the film’s release was shifted to both theaters and Disney+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a lawsuit from Johansson over her box office bonus.

The conflict arose because the simultaneous release impacted Johansson’s earnings tied specifically to box office performance. The lawsuit reportedly concluded with a $40 million settlement in her favor. Speaking in a recent interview, Johansson expressed a desire for more support from her colleagues during the contentious period.

“I mean, it would be great to have more support from the community and my peers – vocally, publicly – on certain issues that affect the entire industry,” Johansson said. She acknowledged that although she would have welcomed more voices, standing alone can still yield results.

Johansson further highlighted the confusion surrounding the transition from traditional theatrical box office bonuses to streaming revenues. “As we moved from the model of theatrical box-office bonuses to understanding how that translated to streaming, it had just become this nebulous thing, with no guidelines around it,” she noted.

Despite the legal drama, Black Widow grossed $379 million globally on a budget of approximately $200 million. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film follows Natasha Romanoff as she revisits her complicated past. Critics praised Johansson’s performance, along with those from co-stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour, giving the film a 79% critics’ score.

While simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases have become less common, the industry still grapples with evolving revenue models. As for Johansson, she has decisively stated that her time as Black Widow has ended, casting doubt on her return to the role in future Marvel projects.