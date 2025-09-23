Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson Revives 2000s Fashion in New York City
New York City, NY – Scarlett Johansson showcased a modern twist on the classic bodycon style during her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
On Monday, the actress donned a strapless ribbed little black dress, which she enhanced with a bold statement belt. Johansson completed her look with layered bangles, a matching collar, and delicate hoop earrings, complemented by satin open-toe stilettos.
Her hair was styled straight, and her makeup featured a rosy blush paired with a deep red lip, highlighting her fashionable choices. Johansson currently collaborates with stylist Kate Young, who is also known for her work with celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Julianne Moore.
While promoting her new film, Jurassic World Rebirth, Johansson continued the retro trend by wearing a tan silk button-down shirt and matching pants from Giuliva Heritage. Her accessories included a diamond-encrusted necklace and ring from designer Jessica McCormack, along with chic Paris Texas mules.
The revival of 2000s fashion has become prominent this decade, with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Rihanna embracing side parts, despite some playful mockery from Gen Z on social media platforms like TikTok.
Recent Posts
- Astros Aim to End Losing Streak Against Athletics
- Binghamton Rumble Ponies Win Eastern League Championship
- Fritz Faces Diallo in Japan Open Showdown
- Laufey to Bring ‘A Matter of Time’ Tour to Glendale
- Dallas Mavericks’ Russell Proposes to Laura Ivaniukas in Beach Engagement
- Florida Allocates $60 Million for Cancer Research Grants
- Cubs Face Young Gun Jonah Tong After Unlikely Collapse
- América Faces San Luis in Key Liga MX Showdown
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU