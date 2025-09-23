Scarlett Johansson Revives 2000s Fashion in New York City

New York City, NY – Scarlett Johansson showcased a modern twist on the classic bodycon style during her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Monday, the actress donned a strapless ribbed little black dress, which she enhanced with a bold statement belt. Johansson completed her look with layered bangles, a matching collar, and delicate hoop earrings, complemented by satin open-toe stilettos.

Her hair was styled straight, and her makeup featured a rosy blush paired with a deep red lip, highlighting her fashionable choices. Johansson currently collaborates with stylist Kate Young, who is also known for her work with celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Julianne Moore.

While promoting her new film, Jurassic World Rebirth, Johansson continued the retro trend by wearing a tan silk button-down shirt and matching pants from Giuliva Heritage. Her accessories included a diamond-encrusted necklace and ring from designer Jessica McCormack, along with chic Paris Texas mules.

The revival of 2000s fashion has become prominent this decade, with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Rihanna embracing side parts, despite some playful mockery from Gen Z on social media platforms like TikTok.